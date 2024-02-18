Geostorm: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Sunday 18 February 2024, the film Geostorm, a 2017 disaster film directed by Dean Devlin, will be broadcast on Italia 1. The main cast includes Gerard Butler, Abbie Cornish, Jim Sturgess, Ed Harris and Andy García. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In 2019, the fragile climate system that governs planet Earth is controlled by a global satellite facility, Dutch Boy, which has allowed the elimination of disastrous storms and droughts around the world. Jake Lawson (Gerard Butler), initially in charge of the project, is ousted due to his irreverence in the Senate and his brother Max (Jim Sturgess) takes his place. Three years later, a shocking climatic episode occurs in Afghanistan.

Lawson appears very worried and asks the President of the United States to arrange a mission in space to look for the possible failure that is compromising Dutch Boy's capabilities. The President agrees to send Jake to the satellite station led by Ute Fassbider (Alexandra Maria Lara), while another climate catastrophe occurs in Hong Kong.

Chinese representative Cheng Long (Daniel Wu) contacts Max to tell him what happened, claiming that a geostorm is about to occur. To avoid the apocalyptic prospect, Long reaches Max in America as he hypothesizes that someone is trying to tamper with Dutch Boy without arousing suspicion. Meanwhile, Max informs Jake of the conspiracy he is trying to expose with his Chinese colleague. The Lawson brothers will engage in a race against time to save planet Earth and the world's population…

Geostorm: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot of Geostorm, but who is the cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Gerard Butler: Jacob “Jake” Lawson

Jim SturgessMax Lawson

Abbie Cornish: Sarah Wilson

Ed Harris: Leonard Dekkom

Andy García: President Andrew Palma

Richard SchiffThomas Cross

Alexandra Maria Lara: Ute Fassbinder

Robert SheehanDuncan Taylor

Daniel Wu: Cheng Long

Eugenio Derbez: Al Hernandez

Zazie Beetz: Dana

Adepero Oduye: Eni Adisa

Amr Waked: Ray Dussette

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Geostorm live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 18 February 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.