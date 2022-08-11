A new movie for the little ones in the house hits the billboard this Thursday, August 11. “Dino King: Journey to the Mountain of Fire” is the story that will bring the family together in movie theaters. The plot, produced between Korea and China, lands in Peru after achieving success in their respective countries.

Starring Park Hee Soon, Ra Mi Ran, Kim Sung Kyun, Kim Eung Soo and Park Jung Geum, The film presents a story full of adventure and action led by dinosaurs.

What is “Dino King: Journey to the Mountain of Fire” about?

As a direct sequel to “Dino King” (2012), this film continues with the adventures of the tarbusaur Speckels, now an adult, who together with his son Speckels Jr. begin a journey through the extensive lands of the Cretaceous period in order to find food and shelter.

Alone, after losing their family in an epic battle, they will seek to survive at all costs. Junior, who has grown up under the watchful and loving gaze of his father, is noble, but he has also developed a certain arrogance despite his young age and this could work against him.

Trailer for “Dino King”

After a confrontation, Junior is kidnapped by another stronger and wilder dinosaur, who takes him to the sinister Fire Mountain; However, Speckels does not give up and begins a great journey in search of his lost son.

On his way, he will find new enemies and dangerous obstacles that will test his courage, but also very intrepid friends in whom he will find strength.

“Dino King: Journey to the Mountain of Fire” arrives on our billboard this August 11.

For offers and promotions of cinema tickets, restaurants, trips, among others, visit the website of Couponity.