last May 10 Don Aniceto Colunga Báez left his house with a bouquet of flowers and his bike to go to the pantheon of Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, with the intention of visiting his deceased wife on Mother’s Day. That was the last time they heard from him alive.

The cemetery located on the highway to Matamoros was the last place where he was seen. This was what his relatives revealed on May 10, when among grandchildren, nephews and other relatives they launched a search sheet in social networks.

Hundreds of people joined the campaign to try to find Don Aniceto, unfortunately three days later the loved ones of the older adult announced that they found him lifeless.

Jovanni Colunga, grandson of the deceased, used his Facebook account to thank all the people who supported them by sharing. In addition, he noted that his grandfather “already met” his grandmother in heaven.

“Thank you very much to everyone who joined the search for my grandfather, those who shared to make it easier to find him, thank you with all my heart, now my grandfather has already met my grandmother in heaven, his departure hurts us a lot. pain but we are left with all that affection those anecdotes that he told us about where he was working on the railway we will miss you grandfather. RIP Aniceto Colunga, the mere tip of the train”.

Perla Colunga, also a granddaughter of the deceased, listed some of the characteristics of the man last seen on May 10.

“My grandfather did not hurt anyone, he was a grudge but at the same time affectionate, he went to Chivas and I went to America, so you know, we loved listening to him tell his stories about the railway while having a little wine. Sadly today already He is not physically here, but we will remember and honor him with much love.

Those were very difficult days, full of anguish and uncertainty; We are very grateful for all the time you dedicated to the search for my grandfather, for your prayers and words of encouragement, there is no way to pay for all the shows of support. We are very sad and bewildered by his departure, I only ask God to receive him in his eternal glory. I, as always, will continue to be proud to bear his last name. He rests in peace grandpa.”