The quarterfinal series between Club de Fútbol Monterrey and Santos Laguna ended with a 2-0 overall victory for the Pandilla as a whole, so the leader of the general classification in the regular phase is still in competition and awaits opponent in the semifinal round.
In this way, here we reveal to you which are the possible rivals of the table of Victor Manuel Vucetich to meet in the semifinals
Taking into account that the Monterrey team is the best positioned in the standings, it is most likely that their rival will come out among the teams that entered the final phase in the last places.
Basically, America, which was the sub-leader, must be ruled out and there is no possibility of them meeting in the semifinals. Warriors who were last in the 13th place overall and then already installed in the quarterfinals were eighth.
In this way, only Toluca, Tigres UANL and Atlas would remain, in that order from least to most, since América and Chivas qualify, there is no way they will face them in the semis.
So in the event that Atlas defeats the Sacred Flock, they will automatically be the rivals, but if they do not, the next on the list could be Tigres if they do the same, eliminating Toluca and if the opposite happens, it would be the Red Devils whoever the rival is, obviously considering that the red and black do not advance.
