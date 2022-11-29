León, Guanajuato.- A domestic worker who he was riding his motorcycle to work to a subdivision located on the road lion – lakes, passed away when she was hit by a Volkswagen brand car from the Golf line in blue.

The accident happened around 8:15 in the morningat the height of King’s Valleywhen the woman identified What Yuliana of 31 years old, native of lakes of Darkwas driving along the aforementioned road in the direction towards Leon.

The victim I expected moment in the perimeter fenceabove his motorcycle in black with green to cross the road, when a vehicle Golf, blue and the impact a high speed.

The Body of Yuliana it was projected more of 100 meters in the direction of Lagos, both the motorcycle and the vehicle involved with which it was left with the windshield broken as well as the front part, were left in direction to Lion.

Although the accident occurred in Lakes of Morenoa unit arrived Firemen Y civic protectionHe of said city, after a few minutes he left, leaving the Police and Civil Protection of Lion.

For this road mishap there were no people arrestedUnofficially, it was commented that while the relatives of the now deceased arrived, the crew members of the car were sheltered in a dark-colored van and they fled the place.

In the area, it was presumed that the driver of the vehicle is a woman of approximately 20 years of age who was traveling with an apparently disabled companion.

The perimeter fence on the Federal highway at the height of Valley of the Kings count with one space which is used by pedestrians, cyclists Y motorcyclists who not to surround until the return and save time of transfer it is sometimes crossed without measuring any risk.