Housing | New apartments are now being auctioned

A new phenomenon crept into the capital region’s housing market: Construction giants are now selling apartments in new apartment buildings at auction.

At least apartments located in Helsinki’s Pitäjänmäki and Vantaa’s Louhela and Asola are sold on the online auction site.

A studio apartment in Pitäjänmäki and a three-bedroom apartment in Louhela are being auctioned by construction company SRV Rakennus. In Asola, two studios from the same building company are being sold by auction by Lujatalo.

Both of the construction waste resorting to the auction say that they have invented a new way of selling apartment buildings by trading parking spaces. Before, apartments were auctioned as the last unsold parking spaces.

Is it in the auction, a chance to take possession of the apartment cheaper than usual? Not really, the companies say. A price reservation is set for the apartments, which cannot be lowered.

“We have set a fair price level for the apartments, we will not sell them below the target level”, says the head of the capital region’s housing business Jorma Seppä from SRV.

The branch manager of Lujatalo says the same about his own properties Tero Saanisto.

So far, housing auctions are rare. SRV started selling apartments using this method only this year. In the fall, one apartment was sold in Tikkurila, Vantaa.

“This is a way to gain visibility for the destination. In this way, we have also received new visits to residential properties on our own websites,” Seppä says.

According to Sepä, SRV currently has 19 unsold apartments in the capital region. He doesn’t see the auction as a way to sell the housing stock that is only slightly popular.

To Lujatalo The Asola studio auction is the first experiment. The housing association in Asola was already completed last year. In this case, auctioning is therefore a way for Lujatalo to try to sell items that have been standing for a long time.

“The sale of new apartments has decreased significantly. This is our first experiment to see if this method would work,” says Saanisto.

Apartments in the auction, the buyer can see the sum of money designated as the debt portion of the apartment. It means the company loan portion of the apartment.

The price of the apartment in the auction will therefore be the debt portion and the price offered by the buyer candidate.

If the offered price is at least equal to the price reservation set by the seller, deals are being made.

In the 28 square meter studio apartment in Pitäjänmäki, Helsinki, the debt is 144,500 euros. In the 51 square meter triangle being auctioned in Louhela, Vantaa, the debt portion is 139,000 euros.

In Asola, Vantaa, the debt portion is 102,000 euros in a 21.5 square meter studio apartment and 101,500 euros in a 24 square meter studio apartment.