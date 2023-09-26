The car in which the two workers were traveling collided, for reasons yet to be clarified, with a lorry: the accident in the Brindisi area

Their names were Domenico Paolo Catucci and Angelo Rotondella i two workers who lost their lives in a tragic road accident yesterday. The crash occurred on state road 379 near Fasano, in the province of Brindisi. The car they were traveling in collided with an articulated lorry, whose driver was injured.

The list of people who have lost their lives continues to grow tragic road accidents in Italy in 2023. The accident in question, moreover, could also be simultaneously classified under the category of deaths at work, given that the victims were two workers.

It all happened in a few moments, yesterday morning, Monday 25 September, on state road 379 near Fasanoin the province of Brindisi.

The vehicles involved in the very violent accident are a car and a truck. Three people were traveling in the car, three workers in fact, employees of a private company that offers services related to traffic and road safety to various entities.

For reasons yet to be clarified the car, a Ford Fiesta, was collided against the articulated lorry, ending up completely destroyed.

Who are the two workers who died in the accident

Credit: Fire Brigade

Unfortunately, despite the timely intervention of the rescuers on site, there was none for two passengers in the car nothing to do.

The two workers were called Domenico Paolo Catucci And Angelo Rotondellathey had 55 and 50 years old and they were originally from Gioia del Colle, in the province of Bari, and Spinazzola, in the province of Barletta Andria Trani respectively.

One of them colleaguewho was traveling in the car with them, is survived even though he suffered serious injuries. The driver of the truck was injured, but slightly.

The police have placed it the vehicles were seized and carried out all the necessary investigations at the site of the accident, with the aim of clarifying the causes and dynamics as soon as possible.

In addition to the pain of the loss of two people, we question ourselves once again on the safety. Which in this case would concern the road and work.

The outburst was harsh Gigia Bucci And Ignazio Savinorespectively General Secretary of CGIL Puglia and Secretary General of Fillea Pugliawho loudly ask the competent bodies to do something concrete to guarantee safety in the workplace and on the roads of the Region.