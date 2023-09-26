Egypt will hold the presidential elections between December 10 and 12 and the process will once again become a new referendum on the figure of Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. Different politicians have shown their intention to run as candidates, but no one doubts the third consecutive victory of the former general, in power since 2014.

Among the possible candidates is Gameela Ismail, from the opposition Constitution Party, who will be the first woman in the history of Egypt to participate in a presidential election if she finally passes the necessary procedures and the candidacy is made official.

With more than two months to go before the vote, the streets of Cairo are already decorated with enormous murals of Al-Sisi and his infrastructure and public works projects developed in the last nine years. All the propaganda and favorable discourse in the official media, however, are not able to disguise the serious economic situation of a country in which inflation touched 40% in August and the Egyptian pound has sunk against the dollar.

The former general won his first election in 2014, a year after overthrowing Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president. In those elections he faced Hamdeen Sabahi and won with 97% support. The opposition’s task is very risky in a country where thousands of activists, journalists and politicians have been detained in recent years, according to human rights organizations. The Muslim Brotherhood, winners in the 2012 elections, are now a “terrorist organization” and their pyramidal organization, from the base to the top, is the object of relentless persecution.

Canceled candidates



The 2018 elections “will be remembered more for what happened with Al-Sisi’s possible rivals than for the final result”, another victory with 97%, notes Egyptian analyst Hamza Hendawi in The National. Two former soldiers who showed their interest in being candidates were subjected to military trials and sentenced to three years in prison for “failure to comply with Army regulations on running for public office.” The third candidate was accused of corruption and has not been seen in public since.

Following his victory at the polls, the Egyptian leader launched a constitutional reform in 2019 that would allow him to extend his mandate for a third term. This reform tailored to him will enable him to continue leading the country until 2030, since it also extended the term of office from four to six years. Al-Sisi follows in the footsteps of Hosni Mubarak and aspires to remain in power without internal opposition.