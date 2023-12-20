In New Moscow, unknown persons stole 12 million rubles from the house of a businessman

In New Moscow, unknown persons stole millions of rubles and jewelry from the home of a 44-year-old businessman. This is reported by REN TV.

According to the TV channel, the incident occurred in the village of Akinshino in the settlement of Marushkinskoye. The criminals took 12 million rubles from the safe, which was installed in a closet with clothes. And they took jewelry from the bedside table in the bedroom.

The victim is the general director of a large metropolitan company. Now the police are looking for the perpetrators.

Earlier it became known that in Khimki near Moscow, unknown persons stole more than 48 million rubles from the back seat of a Mercedes GLS.