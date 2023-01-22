Small pit stop for the anime series NieR:Automata Ver1.1a. Through the official website, it was announced that the airing of episode 4 and following has been postponed due to problems related to COVID-19, which affected the production.

From the January 28thIn fact, the first three episodes will be broadcast again while waiting for everything to resume for the best. The staff will release more information on the continuation date through the page Twitter and via the series website.

Based on the highly acclaimed videogame weblog SQUARE ENIX And Platinum Gamesthe anime NieR:Automata Ver1.1a began airing in Japan on January 7th. For us Westerners, the series has been made accessible in a subtitled version thanks to the streaming platform Crunchyroll.

If you are interested in knowing our first impressions on the series, we recommend reading the appropriate article.

Source: Official site Street Anime News Network