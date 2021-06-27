Who will animate the last episode of this season on Domenica In? Who will sit in Mara Venier’s living room on Sunday 27 June 2021? And who, on the other hand, will connect with the presenter? In addition to opening the usual window on the vaccination campaign and on the in-depth study related to the Covid-19 pandemic, Aunt Mara will conduct an episode dedicated to music.

Sunday In one of his last episodes has arrived (for this year, also because in September he will always be back on the air with at the helm Mara Venier, who has agreed to remain on the saddle of this winning “horse”) is preparing to welcome his guests to the studios, from where the program is broadcast. The appointment is as usual at 2 pm on Rai 1. And the password will be … music!

Domenica In’s window on the pandemic

The first part of the program led by Mara Venier, the hostess will host the General Francesco Paolo Son, Extraordinary Commissioner for the Coronavirus emergency, Pierpaolo Sileri, Undersecretary for Health and the Medical Director of the Spallanzani Hospital in Rome, Professor Francesco Vaia. With them, we said, we will take stock of the health situation in Italy and in the world and we will face the between masks, no longer mandatory outdoors starting from Monday 28 June 2021.

Music on Sunday In

The second part of the broadcast will instead be very musical, with Achille Lauro, protagonist of the last Sanremo Festival with his “Quadri”, he will present his new single ‘Milk +‘; Jerry Calà, ex-husband of the hostess of Domenica In, will celebrate her 70 years and 50 years of career with her in the studio, offering a medley of her successes.

And we will go wild with Christian Malgioglio who will present his new single ‘Everyone looks at me’. The singer-songwriter, who has been in the GF Vip’s house twice already, will be the protagonist of a fun moment with the quick change Vincenzo De Lucia. The music does not stop: and then here is Andrea Sannino and his new single ‘Ammore’.

In the last episode of this edition, one of Mara Venier’s great friends could not be missing, that is Don Antonio Mazzi, who led the Rai 1 Sunday program with her years ago. The priest will present his new book ‘Hope is a stubborn child’. Surprises for him from friends Beppe Carletti of ‘I Nomadi’, Giovanna Ralli, Ivan Cottini.

Autieri and Biaggi at Domenica In

They will also sit in Aunt Mara’s living room Max Biaggi, motorcycle champion, e Serena Autieri which will give some anticipation on ‘Dedicato’ the program that will soon lead on Rai 1.