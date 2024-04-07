It opens with a large space dedicated to Pooh – who in addition to presenting their next artistic commitments, will perform some great hits such as “Uomini soli” and “Pensiero” – the episode of “Domenica In” hosted by Mara Venier, broadcast today, Sunday 7 Aprilfrom 2pm to 5.10pm on Rai 1 and Rai Italia, live from the “Fabrizio Frizzi” studios in Rome.

The actor and comedian Francesco Paolantoni will then be the protagonist of an interview between career and private life as well as presenting the new comedy series “Il Santone 2”, on RaiPlay from Friday 19 April. Chiara Francini, actress and presenter, will also present her new show “Forte e Chiara”, three episodes broadcast on Rai 1 from Wednesday 10 April, directed by Duccio Forzano.

And again, Edoardo Leo will intervene to present the new and highly anticipated TV series 'Il Clandestino', broadcast on Rai 1 for six episodes from Monday 8 April, while the journalist and presenter Serena Bortone will talk about life and work, as well as presenting the his new novel “To you so close”. Finally, space for music, with Matteo Paolillo who will perform together with LDA with the new single “Nun è cos”.