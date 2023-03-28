He NASA Hubble Space Telescope continues to capture amazing images of space, having recently surprised us by showering us with a view of a galaxy that appears to be a “galactic jellyfish”.

The image captured by the NASA/ESA Hubbe Space Telescope corresponds to the Galaxy JW100. This galaxy features streams of star-forming gas trickling down as fresh puncture from the galaxy’s disk in a process known as ram pressure.

Because of its resemblance to dangling tentacles, astronomers have decided to name JW100 a “jellyfish” galaxy.

This galaxy is located more than 800 million light years away in the constellation Pegasus.

Hubble Space Telescope captures a “galactic jellyfish”

The image shared by NASA also shows other galaxies in the cluster where JW100 is housed. These appear on the image as bright elliptical patches.

At the top of the image are two bright spots surrounded by a remarkably bright area of ​​diffuse light. This is the core of IC 5338, the brightest galaxy in the galaxy cluster. IC 5338 is an elliptical galaxy with an extended halo, a type of galaxy called a cD galaxy.