by José de Castro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar hit a new high this Tuesday, surpassing 5.70 reais and fluctuating in line with the movements of the US currency abroad, in a day of volatility as investors placed risks on the balance sheet. pandemic and prospects for interest rate hikes in the United States.

The dollar in cash rose 0.44%, to 5.6897 reais on sale. The currency varied between 5.7121 reais (+0.84%) and 5.6381 reais (-0.47%).

The exchange rate in Brazil operated in line with the fluctuations of the dollar abroad. The currency index against a basket of developed market pairs rose 0.27% and dropped 0.19%.

