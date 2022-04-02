F1 awaits the Australian GP, ​​but before going to Melbourne for the third race of the world championship, Mario Isola is in Imola to follow the debut of the Endurance Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe where Pirelli is the single tire supplier.

With the four-wheel manager of Pirelli Motorsport we are trying to make a point after the first two F1 GPs…

“We are still collecting data because we have discovered how effectively the F1 2022s are different from the mule cars used in the tire development tests. We had seen this from the simulations of the ground-effect single-seaters, because the aerodynamic package was not simulated with the mule cars. 2021. However, we can say that we have found the characteristics of the product we were looking for even now “.

Charlee Leclerc and Max Verstappen at loggerheads in Saudi Arabia Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

What are the biggest differences you have noticed?

“On the lap, between one compound and the other, it seems that the difference has increased compared to what we had seen in the development tests. It is true that we ran on two completely different layouts: Bahrain expresses longitudinal forces, it has more traction and braking, while Jeddah gives more lateral stresses and has fewer stop and go sections, but more or less we have had confirmations on both tracks “.

“This is also the reason why in Australia we will be skipping the C4 compound, because in the tests we noticed that the difference with the C3 was quite small in the times, so we will go and check it in Melbourne.”

Photo of the Pirelli group presents at the F1 GP: with Marco Tronchetti Provera there is also the FIA ​​president, Ben Sulayem Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The feeling is that the riders have to manage their tires less than in the past …

“What we have seen, and it is important to underline it, is that the riders can push. In the three choices of compounds the behaviors were different; our goal is to have a Hard with which we can push to do long stints, an average that has some degradation, but with better performance resulting in a good race tire, and then the Soft which is the most extreme, excellent for qualifying and not too much for the race. it would make sense to bring them to the track. The goal is to push the teams to make different strategies “.

See also A-1 female, Monza beats Cuneo and extends in the standings Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, battle for first position in Jeddah Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

There have been some great battles on the track …

“We have seen that overtaking is possible with the new aerodynamic package and the DRS, there have been many: not only at the top but also in the middle of the group. In Jeddah the battle between Alonso, Ocon, Magnussen and Bottas was proof of this. : they have been in battle for many laps. This also changes the teams’ approach to strategy, the more difficult it is to overtake and the more there is a tendency to focus on a single stop. “

What are the first indications from the collected data?

“For now the balance is positive, we are also getting an idea of ​​what the products will have to be for 2023. The single-seaters are very different from each other compared to the past, the construction philosophies are different and the balances on the field have changed. It becomes important to collect data from everyone to understand how to move in view of next season. We already have ideas, we will have the first development test in Imola after the race on April 24. We will also collect information in Melbourne and from there we will try to understand what to do in future perspective “.

“Let’s say we got off to a good start, the goal was to have tighter and more competitive races, with cars that can stay close and attack each other.”

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Do the values ​​seem pretty definite or will we see changes?

“We will certainly have to wait a few races to take stock and take stock. We expect important developments on the cars because each team will compare their ideas with those seen on rival cars and then the engineers will be able to understand which is the best way to increase performance.”

“What I liked very much in these first two races was seeing so many teams close together. When there is such an important rule change, two situations can be created: who interprets the rules better and runs away immediately, dominating the season, or you find yourself with more teams in a brawl “.

“Alpine has been strong in qualifying, AlphaTauri has achieved excellent times, as has Alfa Romeo. So there are not only Ferrari and Red Bull and Mercedes when they recover. 23 races and a budget cap to be respected. This will require teams to pay attention to developments, doing the math well and bringing solutions that actually give results. Before this constraint was not there, so developing and bringing many solutions often did not mean having a profit “.

Matteo Braga, Pirelli manager in the GT sector Photo by: Pirelli

With the 18-inch tires F1, GT and series product are closer?

“We have a product that with the 18” is much closer to the road one, for which we also work with the experience on the track. Virtual models of tires and materials are developed on F1, which then come in handy on supercars. Now there is also the same size, so we can understand how the different tires work on the footprint and much more. “

“We certainly have a product that is closer between F1 and GT. The cars are very different in characteristics, but in the GT and other series with the F2 we had already known the lowered tires. The move to 18” in F1, therefore, was not something of unknown. However, it is true that the GT does not stress the rubber like F1 does “.

Pirelli tires used for GT Photo by: SRO

The F1 performances were higher than expected …

“I was very surprised. In Bahrain, a track not very ‘friendly’ to the new aerodynamic concept with low speed corners where the cars have less load, there were times only 1” 5 slower than last year. In Jeddah they lapped very close to the 2021 time trials, even with machines still ‘immature’. We started by saying that perhaps at the end of the year the F1 2022 would be as strong as the 2021, but I would like to say that they will probably succeed sooner “.

Some championships use single rubber for the whole weekend (FE / ETCR): will a similar solution be reached in GT too?

“I believe that everything can be done, clearly it depends on the choices made with the promoter. In GT and F1 I think it is necessary to continue having a slick and a rain tire, but we can think about the number of tires to be supplied over the weekend and the sustainability of the product, which we are doing. Pirelli was the only tire manufacturer to have obtained 3 FIA stars on sustainability, a sign that what we do is good in this respect too “.

“We have shown that throughout the production chain, from raw materials to the end of life of the tire, passing through logistics and the use of energy from renewable sources, we are very attentive, while maintaining high performance motorsport, but with an eye to sustainability. There are always ideas and innovations to be developed, not only in F1 but also in other championships, because Pirelli uses motorsport to develop new technologies “.

Does the FIA ​​give directions or set stakes?

“Depending on the type of championship there are different working groups. There is a ‘Tire working group’ organized by the FIA ​​that involves all the tire manufacturers, in which we talk about all the championships to identify the lines of the motorsport of tomorrow. , or solve particular problems “.

“The dialogue with the FIA ​​is continuous, in F1 a document called the ‘Target letter’ has been written which identifies very precise parameters in tire development. Since it is impossible to please everyone, because the needs of promoter drivers and teams are different, yes it was decided to write a 3-4 page document defining the objectives. It was signed by the FIA, FOM, teams and drivers, in order to have everyone around the table “.