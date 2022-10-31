Dog that walked with a human leg led to a macabre discovery: more remains

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Stray dog carrying human leg helped find body bags in Mexico.
The 41 body bags were found in the city of Iarapuato, Guanajuato state, Mexico.
October 31, 2022, 04:38 PM
A macabre discovery has terrified the inhabitants of the state of Guanajuato, in Mexico, after the authorities found several illegal graves over the weekend with 41 bags full of human remains.
The terrifying scene was discovered on a farm in the Santa Fe neighborhood, in the city of Irapuato. According to Mexican media, the bodies were found thanks to the neighbors of the sector saw a stray dog leaving the farm carrying a human leg on the muzzle.
The people who saw the canine walking with the limb notified the authorities, who immediately made a presence in the area and began to dig until they found the bags with the corpses.
This Monday, the Guanajuato Prosecutor’s Office continues to investigate on the ground because it is believed that they could locate more remains humans.
“To this day there are 41 packages of human remains, it is sad, unfortunate to call them that, but they cannot be called otherwise. They are body parts that cannot be distinguished if it is the torso, they are hands, they are skulls, they are heads, totally covered, they are in a black bag and then they separate them.“, said Bibiana Mendoza, spokeswoman for the collective ‘Hasta Encontrte’, which has been pending the investigations.
From Friday until today, 41 bags with human remains in Irapuato, our soul hurts, the atrocious death hurts us, there are underground the results of the coordination of the three levels of government to return peace to GTO. pic.twitter.com/6VdJglhS1v
– Until I find you (@HEncontrarte) October 31, 2022
Not only have the authorities arrived at the farm, but also mothers whose children are missing, who require prompt identification of the remains humans.
