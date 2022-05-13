This puppy is a hero even if perhaps there was no need for his intervention: but when you are a hero in the DNA you always intervene thinking of bringing help, even in situations where it is not needed. The dog saves the girl while playing in the water, thinking he was going to drown. The video was shot in France and has already traveled around the world.

Photo source from Daily Mail YouTube video

Matyas is a very sweet dog who adores his father’s niece. That day they were playing together by the sea in Gouville-sur-Mer, France. Suddenly a wave hit the girl, but she was on the shore and was not in danger, as the water was really shallow.

If she and not even the adults in the area were worried, since she was on the shore and despite the wave that hit her in full, it was Matyas who was worried, who like an apprehensive parent immediately intervened to get his partner out. of water games, keeping it safe.

When the little girl ends up underwater for a moment after the wave, Matyas promptly steps in and takes the little girl out. Not satisfied with this, he also decides to grab her by the shirt and drag her to the mainland, because that game has become particularly dangerous for him.

Nobody knows if the dog really feared for the life of the young playmate. Also because she, being she on the shore, she could not have happened anything bad. But perhaps the dog is used to rescuing and rescuing and hasn’t thought about it twice, intervening as he is instinctively used to doing.

Photo source from Daily Mail YouTube video

Dog saves little girl while playing in the water: even if she was not in danger of life at all

Maybe Matyas was playing his way too. What matters is that the girl has a lot of fun.

Photo source from Daily Mail YouTube video

The video obviously went viral: the laughter of the girl “saved” by the dog is contagious.