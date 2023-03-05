An argument ended badly, caused a dog to attack the victim by order of the owner and due to the serious injuries he presented, caused his death

A man lost his life after being attacked by a dogand it is that the owner of a dog released him after arguing with the victim and the dog pounced on himand due to the injuries caused by the animal, he ended up losing his life.

The discussion was recorded in the colony New Atzacoalco of the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office, in CDMX. The people who staged the altercation were Tree menwho in the midst of the “heat” of the fight, one of them was holding a dog by a leash, when the second subject took it off causing the animal to pounce on the third man with whom they were arguing.

The fact was captured in a video recording, where you can see the attacked man trying to stop the dog until three people approached to help him and managed to separate the animal from the victim.

It was announced that minutes later, the dog was seized by personnel from the aforementioned mayor’s office, while the two individuals responsible for the dog were arrested.

Unfortunately the attacked man lost his life due to the serious injuries he had.