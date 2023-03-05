Toblerone maker Mondelez will remove the image of the Matterhorn in Switzerland from its packaging as part of its production will be moved outside the country. The newspaper reports Aargauer Zeitung in an article dated March 3.

It is specified that part of the production will be transferred to Slovakia.

At the same time, according to Swiss law, products manufactured abroad cannot be called Swiss. Also, national symbols are not allowed on the packaging of such products.

In this regard, Switzerland will now be indicated on the packaging of Toblerone not as the country where the chocolate is produced, but as the country where the brand is based.

It is noted that it is planned to start manufacturing Toblerone at the Mondelez plant in Bratislava from the third quarter of 2023.

