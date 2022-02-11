In the week of love and friendship, several films will hit theater billboards. Interestingly, there is one in particular about love and friendship with a dog, because it can not only generate an emotional bond with a human being.

dogthe film in which the talented actor channing tatum makes his directorial debut, opens worldwide on Friday, February 18. In addition to having a good story, this film is the first for Tatum, who along with his friend Reid Carolin bring Dog to the big screen.

Channing Tatum is not only the co-director of Dog but also the protagonist. He will play a former US Army ranger who must join a journey with another four-legged companion to venture along the entire Pacific coast to the funeral of another soldier friend.

Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (Belgian Malinois) “Along the way they will go completely insane, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let their guard down for a chance at happiness,” completes the synopsis.

Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Nicole LaLiberté, Luke Forbes and Ronnie Gene Blevins round out the main cast of Dog. It was recently announced that tickets could be purchased for a special Valentine’s Day feature, unfortunately this will only be available in the US.

Most likely, Channing Tatum’s Dog will hit Peruvian theaters this Thursday, February 17.

