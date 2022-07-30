The dog and cat food is also part of the national inflationtherefore, several families opt for purchase of food in bulk.

Families with pbugs and cats perceive the national inflation through the purchase of specialized food for animalswith a increase of up to 30 pesos per month.

Most of them chose buy packages of 20 to 25 kilos which allowed a minimum savings as opposed to buying by the kilo at the local grocery store.

Recognized brands in dry specialty food two years ago it cost 25 to 30 pesos per kilo for pets of small age, currently the kilo ranges between 45 to 50 pesos.

Buy food packages of department store own brands, the cheapest without sacrificing quality, had a cost above 400 pesos while in this month went up more than 600 Mexican pesos.

Spent that directly affects the family economya situation that leads people to change their brands a Own brands or bulk sale.

Budget increase due to the price increase in raw materials and production costimpossible to keep accessible to the Mexican population.

The pet food in the countryhas a value of 50 billion pesos, a market that despite the rise in price maintains constant growth.

Food industry that despite the price increase it’s a essential product within household expenses for those who have the pet care.

