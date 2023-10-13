As Nikita Mokeev, an expert in the field of IT technologies, co-author and co-founder of the Pochinka blog technoblog, said, at first any smartphone will work great and please the owner, but after a year or two of active use the battery will begin to wear out. To prevent your smartphone from letting you down when you need it most, you can save its charge by turning off:

System printing service. It runs in the background and constantly searches for available printers in the area. Previously, the function had to be enabled, but now developers enable it by default. Search for available Wi-Fi access points. The smartphone actively searches for wireless networks to connect to and is constantly updated. Autostart. It is worth checking out applications that turn on automatically in the background and transmit data to developers. Keyboard vibration response. Each “bz-bz” also takes energy away from the smartphone.

If you turn off everything unnecessary, you can save up to 10% of charge on a two-year-old smartphone. And if the device is already addicted at the moment, then it is better to turn on the energy saving mode.

It would seem that in the modern world there are a lot of outlets around us where we can charge a smartphone, so why bother? However, IT expert Shamil Magomedov toldthat charging your phone in public places is dangerous – you can easily catch a virus and be left without data.