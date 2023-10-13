Abu Dhabi Police organized a lecture in the Crescent Building at the UAE University for students with the aim of enhancing their awareness of the harms of the drug scourge and its devastating effects as part of its strategy aimed at enhancing security, safety and preventing crime.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Salem Obaid Al Ameri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department in the Al Ain region, stressed the administration’s keenness and interest in raising awareness and security education about the harms of the drug scourge and its negative effects and ways to prevent and confront it in all forms through plans, programs and educational campaigns throughout the year in various educational and social institutions.

During the lecture, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Salim Al-Douda Al-Amiri, Deputy Director of the Narcotics Control Department, reviewed the definition of the scourge of drugs, the causes of addiction, and the methods of their spread in society by showing a number of awareness videos, explaining their behavioral, health, and economic harms and their danger to their minds and future. He also discussed the most prominent legislation and laws related to combating drugs and drug trafficking.

He stated that the most prominent reasons leading to drug abuse are weak religious faith, family disintegration, and weak control by parents, in addition to psychological disorders among the abuser, sitting with bad friends, not investing their free time in a way that will benefit them, lack of awareness and understanding of the dangers of this scourge, and taking various medications and medical drugs without Consulting a doctor, and the desire to experiment, which leads to serious health and physical effects, and thus the addict condemns himself to ruin and tarnishes his reputation and the reputation of his family.

He touched on the most important preventive means to combat and reduce drugs through family cohesion as the first line of defense to prevent this deadly scourge and positive communication with children, stressing the importance of concerted efforts of the relevant institutions in educating community members about the dangers of the scourge and reporting suspicious cases through communication channels through the Aman service. On the number 8002626, the user can contact the Drug Enforcement Administration (A Chance of Hope) with the intention of getting treatment for addiction.