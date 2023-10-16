Oral problems go far beyond cavities and toothaches. “Poor oral health multiplies the risk of suffering a heart attack by two and a stroke by three,” warns in a publication by the General Council of Dentists. In their ‘White Paper 2023’ they offer updated data on the oral health of Spaniards. And it is not good, since seven out of ten people suffer from some problem: 24% report sensitive teeth, 23% suffer from bruxism, 20% have bleeding gums, 17% need an implant, 11% have cavities and a 9% live with pain. Dentist Carla Carolina Herrera sees these and other problems daily in her office. In her book ‘A smile for life’ (Lunwerg publishing house) she reviews oral diseases and their treatment.

Gingivitis



It refers to inflammation of the gums and is generally due to “poor or non-existent oral hygiene.” So that’s precisely where the solution comes from, proper brushing. The general recommendation is three times a day, for two minutes. And we Spaniards only half comply, since, according to data from the General Council of Dentists, 86% of adults wash their teeth twice. «Brushing is not enough, because food remains accumulate between the teeth, damaging the gums, inflaming them, infecting them and producing a bad odor. So floss once a day, preferably at night.

Periodontitis



“This disease consists of an invasion of bacteria that sneak under the gum, infect the bone and destroy it progressively and silently.” It all starts, explains the dentist, with poor hygiene that leads to gingivitis. Because it causes discomfort, the patient avoids brushing and flossing, so tartar is stored at the base of the teeth, which leads to inflammation that creates a kind of “pockets” where more plaque and tartar accumulate.

“This creates an endless cycle in which bacteria and food debris invade the deepest bone and root area of ​​the tooth, causing abscesses, mobility and, in some cases, the loss of the tooth.”

To find out if we suffer from periodontitis, he proposes a simple home test. A single affirmative answer should set off alarm bells: do you have bad breath? Are your gums a deep red or purple color? Do they bleed easily? Do they look thick and misshapen? Do you feel pain when touch, when eating or brushing? Do your teeth move? Do they look ‘longer’ than a year ago? Have they moved position? Are there empty spaces between pieces? Do you notice between the teeth? Teeth like white, yellow, green or brown stones?

Periodontitis, apart from the discomfort it causes, also involves complications of various kinds, experts warn: “Premature birth, heart disease, diabetes.” In the case of diabetics, the General Council of Dentists recalls that “they are three times more susceptible to periodontal disease due to worse glycemic control.”

Bad breath



Bad breath, explains Herrera, has many causes: poor brushing that causes food to accumulate on the tongue and between the teeth, so that as hours pass and it decomposes, it causes this unpleasant odor; dry mouth, which increases if we do not hydrate well and if we snore or breathe through the mouth; stomach infections, although “they are only at the origin of 10% of cases”; oral infections (periodontitis, dental abscess); those of the nose and throat such as sinusitis and plaques with pus in the throat; taking medications and smoking.

Regarding breathing through the mouth, the General Council of Dentists issues a warning regarding children: «Breathing through the mouth is related to an open bite, a narrow palate and a retracted jaw. It can affect the position of the teeth, which may cause them to become crooked and crowded. They also often have jaw problems that cause difficulties in biting and chewing,” they point out.

Tooth sensitivity



A broken molar or tooth will cause sensitivity, but it is not the only cause. There is more: «Lesions caused by cavities, defective fillings, hypomineralization or wear of the enamel, sometimes caused by the trend of charcoal whitening toothpastes promoted by influencers, dental erosion due to acids due to excessive intake of fruit juices citrus fruits, soft drinks, energy drinks… and receding gums as a result of aggressive tooth brushing or periodontitis. A final cause, much less worrying, says the dentist, is the “transitory” sensitivity that teeth whitening can cause, although this should go away in a few days.