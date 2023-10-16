Analogue 3D it’s a revisiting the Nintendo 64 produced by Analogue, fully compatible with Japanese console cartridges and equipped with 4K graphics. The exit? It will take place during 2024.

After the excellent Analogue Pocket, the best Game Boy around, the American brand decided to continue with Nintendo platforms and chose the 64-bit system, which made its debut in 1996.

In addition to the already mentioned 100% compatibility with all cartridgesof each region, Analogue 3D will also include original viewing modes designed for purists, support for Bluetooth technology and four ports for as many controllers.