Analogue 3D it’s a revisiting the Nintendo 64 produced by Analogue, fully compatible with Japanese console cartridges and equipped with 4K graphics. The exit? It will take place during 2024.
After the excellent Analogue Pocket, the best Game Boy around, the American brand decided to continue with Nintendo platforms and chose the 64-bit system, which made its debut in 1996.
In addition to the already mentioned 100% compatibility with all cartridgesof each region, Analogue 3D will also include original viewing modes designed for purists, support for Bluetooth technology and four ports for as many controllers.
Few details, for now
At the moment, information relating to Analogue 3D is scarce and the console has not even been officially shown in its entirety: the manufacturer has limited itself to showing a small part of it, counting on promoting it in the coming weeks and months, as of the launch period.
However, on the official website there is an image (rather dark, also a simple teaser) which shows a 8BitDo wireless controller: apparently it will launch at the same time as Analogue 3D.
