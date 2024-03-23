The night of this Friday, March 22, a tragedy shook the Venustiano Carranza de la Mayor's Office. Mexico Citywhen a 15-year-old teenager took the life of his girlfriend.

The unfortunate event occurred in a home located in the Álvaro Obregón neighborhood, located in the Venustiano Carranza mayor's office of CDMX. That's where the 15-year-old teenager and shot his girlfriend.

According to witnesses, the young man, overcome by jealousy, decided to end his partner's life. Without saying a word, the teenager fired a firearm against the young woman, taking her life.

Given the call for help from neighbors, elements of the Citizen Security Secretariat arrived at the scene. The area was cordoned off. The alleged aggressor, the 15 year old teenagers, he was detained at the scene without offering resistance.