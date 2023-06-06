Sweden has captured the attention of the entire world, after it went viral that the country’s government supposedly made sexual relations a sport official and along with this news the organization of the first European Sex Championship (European Sex Championship).

“Like any other sport, achieving the desired results in sex requires training. Therefore, it is logical that people will also start competing in this aspect,” explained Dragan Bratych, president of the Swedish Federation of Sex, according to with European media.

As reported by the Swedish Federation of Sex, the first European Sex Championship will be held on June 8 in the city of Gothenburg, where participants will compete in 16 disciplines for 6 weeks.

It is expected that at least 20 people from different countries will participate in the championship and it will be a jury who will announce the winners after giving qualifications from 5 to 10 to the participants.

Likewise, competitors may accumulate extra points if, in addition to time, they demonstrate knowledge of Kama Sutra techniques or others.

The judges will take various aspects to qualify the contestants, among these is; “Chemistry between the couple, theoretical knowledge and duration of the act”.

Does Sweden make sex official as a sport?

Despite the fact that the news has been taken in good spirits by the public. Swedish media confirmed that the country has not declared sex as a sport.

In this regard, they indicated that the request of the Swedish Sex Federation to adhere to the National Sports Confederation It was rejected.

In addition, they have cited a statement by Anna Setzman, Head of Communication and Press of the Swedish Sports Confederation, who stated that the information circulating about a sex championship is false and was created with the aim of discrediting Swedish sport and Sweden; “There is no sex federation that is a member of the Swedish Sports Confederation. All this information is false.”