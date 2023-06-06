Nintendo has announced the next games to join its NES, SNES, and Game Boy libraries.

Switch Online members can now access Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble, Blaster Master: Enemy Below, Harvest Moon, and Mystery Tower through the subscription service.

Take a look at the compilation video below to see the games in action!

Nintendo Switch Online June 2023 game updates.

Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble was released in 2000 in Japan for Game Boy, and released in North America the following year. The game used motion controls via a built-in accelerometer in the cartridge, and the Switch Online version instead allows you to use the gyro controls.

Blaster Master: Enemy Control is also a Game Boy title which was released in 2000. The game is a 2D action platformer which follows protagonist Jason after the story of Blaster Master 2. I admit I haven’t heard of this series before, but that boss music is absolutely banging.

Next up we have the original Harvest Moon on SNES. The first game in the series which is now called Story of Seasons, the farm-simulation RPG lets you look after crops and livestock, while also building relationships with your neighbors. If you’re a Stardew Valley fan, this is definitely one to try out.

Finally, there’s Mystery Tower for NES. You play as an archaeologist who must solve puzzles to climb the titular tower. Originally named Tower of Babel, this game was also a Japan online release and its inclusion in Switch Online marks the first time it’ll be available worldwide.

Here’s Nintendo’s official blog post about the update if you want more information on each of the newly added games. Will you be trying any of these out?