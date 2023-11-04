Ducelia Echevarriaformer member of ‘This is war’, publicly accused Peter Fajardo of having humiliated her at a gathering of friends. In addition, the model went all out and revealed how some processes occur inside the reality competition. In that sense, Mariana Ramírez del Villar spoke with ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ and defended the producer of ‘EEG’. She knows everything she said in this note.

What did Mariana Ramírez del Villar say about Ducelia Echevarría’s statements?

“I don’t know the Peter that Ducelia is describing, I don’t think what he says is true,” he said at first. Likewise, the director of Pro TV stated that she is the one who contacts young people to be part of the reality show. “No one here begs anyone to return, the only one who contacts the warriors directly is me, I don’t know what he’s talking about. Rather, it has been difficult for us to get Rosángela to return.”he added.

What did Ducelia Echevarría say about Peter Fajardo?

Ducelia Echevarría said that she will take legal measures against Peter Fajardo after feeling humiliated. “Yes, with my lawyer, I am going to take legal matters, because although it is true it is not an attack, but it is an offense, and the offense can be filed as a complaint. The rude things that he said to me. I listen when he He says ‘let these s***** go away,'” he said.

In addition, he revealed that Peter Fajardo would have his favorites in the reality show and he would be the one who decides who enters the program. The model said that Rosángela Espinoza and Michelle Soifer begged the producer to return.