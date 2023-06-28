Dayanita and danny rosales They had strong words about the work that Cucumber has been performing in front of the public and television cameras. The audience is still rooting for the endearing “JB on ATV” comedian, though, but is this enough for Kille Gonzales to maintain a good relationship with her peers? The Republic was able to talk with him to find out if there is any kind of rancor on his part after what happened on June 23 at an event.

What did Dayanita and Danny Rosales say about Pepino?

No one is saved! So much Dayanita how Danny Rosales expressed their opinion on Cucumber, who at that time was absent; They had strong statements towards his way of working as a comedian.

“We, as artists who are here, have endured traveling like 10 hours since yesterday and we have to work because you deserve all the respect in the world, because you are not a game and it has cost me many things to get ahead (…) I know that there are people who have tried to insult me, mistreat me, but I am still here, I continue to show that I am responsible“, Dayanita said through tears.

Additionally, Danny Rosales explained: “He was just starting and what he was going to do is greet them, take out two children, he was going to sing a juovos, a big p*****, to see the children dance. That was all his show, beyond, he has nothing prepared for big stages like us“.

Does Cucumber hold a grudge against his classmates?

Despite strong comments from Dayanita and Danny Rosales against him, Cucumber He did not want to continue addressing the issue in a negative way and was indifferent towards them. In addition, the comedian revealed the reason why he could not attend that event.

“The producer never talked to me. They wanted me to put my ticket to go and I didn’t accept. On Thursday they wanted me to travel and I finished recording at “La casa de la comedia” at 12:00 p.m. They don’t record at that time, that’s why They went. The next day I had classes. I study and that’s the first thing, “he said at the beginning. When asked if he felt a grudge against Dayanita and Danny Rosales, he indicated: “I don’t judge, but we’re all smart to realize“.