The future of the Faenza-based team was the subject of considerable speculation at the start of the year, following the death of Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz in late 2022 and the establishment of a new management structure, while AlphaTauri he was struggling with adapting to ground effect rules.

Last month, however, Red Bull Motorsport consultant Helmut Marko confirmed that the decision had been made to keep the AlphaTauri – which sits at the bottom of the constructors’ championship – within the group, but that the focus of the operation will move to the UK.

This will allow the team to build around its aero outpost in Bicester and work more closely with reigning constructors’ and drivers’ champions Red Bull to improve performance and save money.

Marko said of the team that won the 2008 and 2020 Italian Grands Prix: “The decision has been made. AlphaTauri will remain fully owned by Red Bull and will continue to be run as a junior team.”

“The collaboration with Red Bull Racing will be closer, also in terms of budget cap and synergies”.

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri is also in the process of a management restructure, as long-serving team principal Franz Tost will step down at the end of the season to be replaced by Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies.

Marko has now stated that this extensive overhaul will also extend to the AlphaTauri name. Speaking to the Austrians of Kleine Zeitung, the 80-year-old explained: “AlphaTauri will have two new leaders, Laurent Mekies and Peter Bayer (outgoing general secretary of the FIA), starting from 2024”.

“There will be new sponsors and also a new name. The orientation is clear: to be based on Red Bull Racing, as far as the regulations allow. Do-it-yourself constructions are the wrong way.”

Previously, AlphaTauri raced under the Toro Rosso name between 2006 and 2019. Its rebrand was seen as a way to raise awareness of Red Bull’s fashion division, which goes by the name AlphaTauri.

But Red Bull’s new CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has raised questions about the limited impact the F1 operation has had in boosting brand exposure.

Pending a new denomination, uncertainty remains about the immediate future of pilot training. Full-time F1 rookie Nyck de Vries is under pressure to keep his seat after a series of crashes.

The Formula E and FIA F2 champion has finished behind teammate Yuki Tsunoda in six of the eight GPs held so far this season.