“Al fondo hay sitio” already has new stars to star in hilarious scenes and potential romances. Cristóbal and July could have their own love story, just like Joel (from the original cast) and Macarena (one of the newcomers). However, viewers cannot forget the loves of the past that marked thousands of fans, such as that of Teresa Collazos Y Manolo Lopez. The latter, son of Peter, was played by Cesar Ritter, Actor who said goodbye to the series in season 8.

César Ritter and Magdyel Ugaz starred in one of the most beloved romances in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: file/The Republic

Will César Ritter be Manolo again in “AFHS”?

With some occasional returns to the plot of “AFHS 2022”, like that of Raffaela Picasso or that of Carmen, the mother of Claudia Llanos, it would not be a surprise if other characters eventually return. Will this be the case of the popular ‘Manu’? For Ritterit is very likely yes.

“I really want to work with them, always (…) The people who make the series are all very close friends of mine. Then, I know that at some point I will return, I don’t know when, but I have that hope. Maybe next year, in two years, but surely I’ll be there ”, declared the artist in conversation with América TV.

With those statements in mind, Ritter’s return to “At the bottom there is a place” would be closer to an accurate confirmation than to remain as a dear memory for his followers. Even so, taking into account how the history of the program is going, it is possible that ‘Manu’ will return to resume his love affair with ‘Tere’.

César Ritter as Manolo López, Peter’s son in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: America TV

What happened to Manolo in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Let’s remember that at the end of season 8 of “Al fondo hay sitio”, the Gonzales, Pachas and other residents of Las Lomas, including Manolo, went to live in Francesca Maldini’s house. However, we still have to discover what has become of him in these years that have passed.