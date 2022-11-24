Since last October 22, different social, political and economic sectors of the department of Santa Cruz, considered the “economic locomotive of Bolivia”, began a strike that evidenced the polarization and division that the country is experiencing, the scene of a series of Demonstrations to demand that President Luis Arce advance the population census to 2023, which was scheduled for March 2024. What is happening in Bolivia? We analyze it in this program.

The census that caused the controversy seeks to update the number of inhabitants of the department of Santa Cruz, in this way, they can expand the economic resources they receive from the central government, as well as their representation in the Bolivian Parliament.

According to Bolivian law, a population and housing census must be carried out every 10 years, the last one was carried out in 2012, for which the protesters criticized President Arce’s decision to carry out the census until 2024.

Considered the commercial center of Bolivia, the department of Santa Cruz stands out for its agricultural, forestry, mining and hydrocarbon industry, as well as being the one that contributes the most to the country’s GDP.

These days of protest have been characterized by the blockade of the main roads of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, the capital of the department and the main urban center of the country, with a population of 2.3 million inhabitants.

What is the background of these demonstrations? Why does the Government insist on doing the census in 2024? What are your arguments? What about the claims to make Bolivia a federal country? Why has this eastern region of the country shown its discontent with centralism?

In this edition of El Debate we discuss the general panorama of Bolivia after a month of protests together with our guests:

– José Carlos Gutierrez, representative of the opposition coalition Creemos.

– Deisy Choque, deputy of the Movement for Socialism (MAS).