This Monday, for the first time so far this year, Liverpool added their third consecutive victory in the Premieraccelerated in his game and grew in the standings after beating Aston Villa in Birmingham (0-2) and leading to the first defeat of Unai Emery, sentenced with a goal from the promising young Spaniard Stefan Bajcetic.

The ‘boxing day’, which coincided with the reunion of the competition after the World Cup, was propitious for Jurgen Klopp and adverse for the Spanish coach who had managed to reactivate the ‘villains’ with his arrival.

Although he did not have the guajiro Luis Diaz, injuredLiverpool has reached speed

cruising speed and warns Real Madrid, with whom they will face off in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

After an irregular, almost disappointing start to the course, the reds have returned to normal, close to the usual level in recent years.

In fact, after the commitment against Aston Villa, it was learned that in Liverpool they are about to have medical examinations and the signing of a contract to have the revelation of the World Cup in Qatar in their ranks. A jewel that some see as a possible replacement for Colombian Luis Díaz.

Diaz’s replacement?

As confirmed by the Dutch team PSV Eindoven, the young winger Cody Gakpowho has just shone with the Netherlands in the World Cup in Qatar, after scoring three goals in five games, is just a few hours away from being a new Liverpool player.

Gakpo, a left winger who usually plays on the right, has the skills to function in other positions on the attack front. In fact, in the absence of Díaz, Liverpool fan portals estimate that he will be the ideal partner to form a trident along with the Egyptian Mohamed Salah and the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez.

Fabrizio Romano, a journalist specialized in transfers, also confirmed the information and added: “Gakpo will travel to England in the next few days to undergo medical tests and then sign the contract.”

