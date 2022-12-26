Anyone would think that the most popular streamers on Twitch gained their following on their own merits. But there is someone who does not think so and it is Trainwreck, a streamer on this platform.

At the beginning of December, he announced his withdrawal from this system and his arrival at Kick, which is similar to Twitch. In addition to moving, this content creator is an adviser and launched a series of criticisms against his previous “home”.

First, he attacked Amazon, which owns Twitch, for basing the success of this platform on the work of streamers and not giving them ‘financial security’.

In what sense? Well, according to Trainwreck for his ‘inconsistent policies’. Likewise, for their cuts in the salary (or earnings) of content creators.

But his harshest criticism was the use of view bots by other streamers. According to him, 90 out of 100 use them.

Fountain: Twitch.

But not just the normal ones but the so-called mass viewing bots. Trainwreck says the most popular streamers on Twitch are ‘suspiciously’ worried about him.

These are the ones with a similar or higher audience, between 20 and 30 thousand. Trainwreck claims that of the 100 most watched streamers today only Summit1G has an average of 99% viewers connected and the others barely reach 45 to 85%.

What is Kick, the new Twitch competitor attracting streamers?

Kick is a new Twitch competitor whose policies are more streamer-friendly. It is still in a beta stage but the funny thing is that nobody knows who the owner is.

But it seems that one of its main drivers is Stake.com. The latter is a crypto gambling site whose advertising appears on this platform. Easygo, another company, is still involved. Something attractive about Kick is how it splits the winnings.

Fountain: Kick.

In this case it is 95% for content creators and 5% for Kick owners, when on Twitch it is 50 and 50% and on YouTube it is 70 and 30%. Payments are also made daily and there is no need to wait for a monthly check.

Before finishing, you will surely want to know the source of Trainwreck. This streamer notes that their data comes from websites that verify the actual audiences of content creators.

In addition to Twitch we have more geek information on EarthGamer.