Many fans wondered how faithful the series would be The Last of Us to the Naughty Dog game. Although several episodes are still missing, the first chapter has left viewers happy in this regard. It is so Here we show you a comparison that makes it clear how faithful this adaptation is.

Although the chapter had a series of completely new scenes and a couple of differences, such as Joel’s motivation for accepting the job that Marlene presents to him, In general, we were able to see a faithful recreation of the events and locations that mark the beginning of this adventure.

This was just the first chapter. How the rest of the series will adapt the source material remains to be seen.. However, this chapter shows us that, despite having a couple of differences as a result of the change in medium, the story and the characters we remember are still present.

We remind you that the series of The Last of Us will premiere a new episode every week on HBO Max. On related issues, these were the first internet reactions to the series. Similarly, the dubbing of the series is the same as the game.

Editor’s Note:

I am more interested in the changes that the series has. The most striking so far has been the fact that Joel has a reason to go out and take Marlene’s job. While in the protagonist he didn’t want to do this, in the series he is more proactive and empathetic.

Via: The Last of Us