Sony's cinematic universe would be about to be enriched with an addition that promises to revolutionize the way we see superheroes on screen. Sources close to the production of the live action series Spider-Man Noir revealed that Nicolas Cage is in advanced talks to bring the superhero to life. This project will premiere exclusively in Prime Video and it could mark Cage's return to a character he already played with great success, albeit in an animated version.

The news generated a wave of enthusiasm among fans, who hope to see Cage's development in a role that combines mystery, action and a unique aesthetic. Known for its Depression-era setting and significantly darker tone than traditional Spider-Man, Spider-Man Noir offers a blank canvas for a rich and deep narrative.

Will Nicolas Cage be Spider-Man Noir in a live action series?

Nicolas Cage, whose career spans a wide range of iconic characters, from the heroic to the enigmatic, seems like the perfect choice to embody this alternate Spider-Man. His ability to immerse himself in complex roles and his previous experience as the voice of said character in 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' They are indicators of what he could contribute to the character.

Nicolas Cage lent his voice to Spider-Man Noir in 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse', the first film in the animated trilogy. Photo: Sony Pictures

Although there is no official confirmation yet, negotiations seem to be on the right track, which could result in an official announcement soon. It should be remembered that Cage played Superman in a cameo for 'The Flash' (2023); He also entered the world of superheroes in 'Ghost Rider' (2007), in which he also gave life to the Marvel character.

Who is Spider-Man Noir?

Spider-Man Noir is an alternate version of Peter Parker introduced in 2009 as part of the 'Marvel Noir' line. Set in 1933, during the Great Depression in New York, this character is distinguished by its darker approach and its aesthetic influenced by film noir.

Unlike conventional Spider-Man, Spider-Man Noir is a detective who fights crime in a city mired in corruption, making him a unique figure in Marvel's pantheon of superheroes.

In which productions did Spider-Man Noir appear?

The first film appearance of Spider-Man Noir was in the acclaimed animated film 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018), in which Nicolas Cage voiced the character, perfectly capturing his somber tone and unforgiving nature. This portrayal helped popularize Spider-Man Noir among a wider audience, establishing him as a favorite among fans and leaving the door open for future explorations of the character in different formats.

Spider-Man Noir had an appearance in the animated series 'Ultimate Spider-Man'. Photo: Marvel

This project for Prime Video Not only would it expand the Marvel cinematic universe, but it would also offer a new perspective on one of its most intriguing characters. The possibility of seeing Nicolas Cage embodying Spider-Man Noir in live action is, without a doubt, one of the most exciting news for fans of comic book adaptations in recent times.