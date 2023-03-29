During an interview, Andrea Bosca breaks the silence on the relationship with Ambra Angiolini

After parting with the coach Massimiliano Allegri, Ambra Angiolini has found serenity with Andrea Bosca. The latter spoke for the first time about his romance with the former star of It’s not Rai. Let’s find out together what is declared in detail.

Now it’s official: Andrea Bosca e Amber Angiolini I’m a couple. Almost two years after breaking up with coach Massimiliano Allegri, the famous actress has found love again next to another man. It is precisely the person concerned who is a actor of many successful TV series and films.

Although the two have shown themselves on several occasions on social networks, they have never released any statement regarding theirs love story. However, recently he has thought about it himself to satisfy the most curious. In detail, on the occasion of ainterview released to the weekly “Nuovo Tv”, Bosca spoke for the first time about his relationship with Ambra Angiolini. On the other hand, the 42-year-old has always been very reserved about his private lifeIndeed, he stated:

I don’t like talking about my personal sphere.

Subsequently he unbalanced a bit, letting himself go to one unedited confession to the magazine directed by Riccardo Signoretti. These were hers words:

As a good Piedmontese I am very reserved. But one thing I feel like saying. My private life is very happy.

In short, it seems that the love story between Ambra Angiolini and her boyfriend is going swimmingly. It is a link born on the set of a drama which will be aired soon. Furthermore, it seems that the famous actress has already introduced her new boyfriend to the children Jolanda and Francesco and even to his ex-partner Francesco Renga.