The result of Argentina in the debut went to the background, of course, concern for the 2-1 defeat against Paraguay, but what is most alert is without a doubt the fall of Facundo Buonanotte who started as a substitute, entered the field of play and surely did not expect anything to happen to him in the green rectangle. However, he caused enormous concern due to a blow with a Paraguayan player that left him badly off.

Minutes of uncertainty on the pitch that worried the fans who approached Pascual Guerrero, those from Paraguay and obviously the teammates of Facundo Buonanotte, a new Brighton & Hove Albion footballer. Later, Facundo was assisted by the medical staff and on a stretcher he was taken to the ambulance.

Heartbreak for Buonanotte

After leaving the field of play on a stretcher and in the ambulance, Facundo Buonanotte was taken to the nearest medical hospital where tests were carried out, but fortunately he arrived safely at the venue, assisted by the department of the Argentina team, the player with the number ’10’ he had to leave with a neck brace.

He entered the field of play after 60 minutes and in a jump he was badly spared in the dispute for a ball that left him very affected. According to the last medical examination, they concluded that he suffered a cervical spine and skull trauma. The tough clash came with the Paraguayan central defenders, Servín and Canteros. Facundo Buonanotte’s desire was to continue on the field, but it was impossible due to the blow he suffered.

It is sad without a doubt that the first game in the South American U-20 after being signed by Brighton & Hove Albion ends up thus also putting their participation in the next games at risk, but obviously, health first and if you have to leave the tournament, so it shall be. The doctors performed a tomography and concluded the head injury with loss of consciousness, in addition, they preferred that he stay overnight in the hospital to prevent any relapse.

Fortunately, the technical director and former player of Argentina, Liverpool and Barcelona kept calm on the subject of Facundo Buonanotte, “Facu is now under observation. From what they told me, he will stay in the clinic until, surely, tomorrow. But the analyzes and the CT scan they did is all negative. So I want to bring peace of mind to his family and friends.” In addition, the national team also manifested itself. In a tournament as short as this, it will be difficult for Buonanotte to be in the next games, perhaps waiting for the final hexagonal.

#South AmericanU20 Medical report: the player Facundo Buonanotte suffered cervical spine and skull trauma during the match against Paraguay. The footballer is in good condition and is under observation while the pertinent studies are carried out. — 🇦🇷 Argentina National Team ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) January 22, 2023

