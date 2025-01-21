There comes a time – and, if it hasn’t come yet, it will be soon – when we think about whether we are doing something good for our body and mind during the day. Have I done sports? Have I allowed myself to stop, even if only for a few seconds, to rest my eyes or clear my mind? Have I eaten as healthy as I could? As little as it may seem to us at first, small changes in our daily lives They can make a big difference in our body but it can also be a huge change in our mood.

Although it may not seem like it, one of the most effective and accessible ways to fight sadness and feeling better is through proper nutrition. And no, we are not referring to the sugar cravings that we get when we are given bad news, we are on our period or we think that we deserve that chocolate tribute almost every day of the week. According to nutrition and psychology experts, prioritizing a diet based on legumes, vegetables and fruits It not only benefits our body, but also our mind.

When we talk about mental well-being, we often forget the central role that diet plays. Foods rich in essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, directly impact our brain, regulating the neurotransmitters that control our emotions.

This is how food is related to mood

To better understand the relationship between healthy eating and mood, we consulted Laura Jorge Martínezfounder and director of the Laura Jorge Nutrition Center and dietician-Nutritionist, who says that “eating healthy can have a significant impact on mood and mental health, thanks to the fact that some foods such as fruits and vegetables are essential for the production of neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine. A healthy diet balances our blood glucose, allowing us to avoid sudden energy changes and also protecting our intestinal microbiota, known as our second brain. Furthermore, good habits are synonymous with self-care, and this is the essential ingredient for having a positive self-concept.”









In this sense, the fruits, vegetableslegumes, whole foods, lean proteins and foods rich in omega-3 are the type of diet that helps maintain a good mood. In addition to the fact that “having a healthy relationship with food goes beyond eating healthy, it is also about knowing how to be flexible, eating unconditionally, consistent with your values ​​and in a balanced way. What we eat and how we eat it matters.

Nutrients that improve mood

Did you know that there are two famous happiness hormones called serotonin and dopamine? As indicated by Paula Crespo, president of the Official College of Dietitians and Nutritionists of the Valencian Community (CODiNuCoVa), these can be increased through food and thus generate a feeling of emotional well-being. Therefore, “foods that contain tryptophan, an essential amino acid for our body to generate melatonin, will help increase that feeling of happiness.” Explain that chocolate is one of those foods, to which group we should include others such as: milk, eggs, peanuts, chickpeas and bananas.

For example, tryptophan is one of the essential amino acids required by the body since it is a precursor to serotonin, which is a neurotransmitter that has many functions at the neuronal level, regulating appetite, sexual desire, body temperature, and sleep status. , mood and emotions, among others. And there are more nutrients:

– Omega-3 fatty acids: present in flax seeds, walnuts and algae, they help reduce anxiety and depression.

– Vitamin B12: essential for maintaining the health of the nervous system and preventing fatigue, found in fortified foods and plant-based supplements.

– Iron: essential to prevent fatigue and maintain high energy levels, you can find it in foods such as spinach, lentils and tofu.

– Fiber: present in fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and vegetable meats such as Heura, it improves digestion and helps keep blood sugar levels stable, which helps avoid emotional ups and downs.

Likewise, the vegetable protein It is essential for cell regeneration and muscle function, the vegetable proteins of legumes and nuts provide a healthy and sustainable source of this nutrient.

How we eat

However, feeling good and happy does not only depend on what we eat, but on how we do it. The simple act of cooking, sharing a meal, and consciously enjoying flavors can have a positive impact on our emotions.

Therefore, exploring high-protein breakfast or snack recipes can become a delicious and surprising experience, far from monotony. For example, vary your breakfast by incorporating green smoothies with ginger, vegetable yogurts with fruit and granola or a couple of slices of whole wheat bread with avocado, high-protein Heura York ham and sesame seeds.

In this sense, the vegetable meatsmade from legumes and high in plant proteins, are gaining popularity as a delicious, healthy and accessible alternative. Including more plant-based foods in our diet not only improves our physical health, but can also have a positive effect on our emotional state.

«These foods, rich in antioxidantsfiber and healthy fats, help regulate hormones and improve the production of serotonin, the neurotransmitter related to well-being and happiness,” says Laura Jorge. Additionally, by reducing inflammation, balancing blood sugar and improving digestion, they contribute to a clearer and more optimistic mind.

In addition, opting for a more sustainable diet also generates satisfaction, feeling that we are taking care of our health and the environment. In this way, choosing ‘plant-based’ foods is an effective way to promote lasting well-being. Conscious and healthy eating can be the first step towards a fuller and happier life.