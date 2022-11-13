Bottled water is considered a food at the European Union level for a purely legal matter, since it is a product that is marketed, according to the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan). Although both the one you take from the tap and the one from the bottle are the same, they present differences in terms of their consumption. Perhaps you have ever wondered if the water in a bottle expires when it is in a container or if it can be drunk even if years and years go by.

And it is that it is mistakenly considered a non-perishable food that resists the passage of time and its consumption can be extended over a long period. Bottled water has an expiration date printed on it, which determines that it does not last forever. And it is not included because the water itself expires but because it is packaged. The plastic in which it is stored can release harmful substances, which do not pose a danger to people’s health, since, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), they are within the determined safe margin. Although their danger is not proven, they can release chemical products. For this reason, companies include a recommended date for consumption to prevent the water from causing any problems over time. One of the consequences of waiting too long to drink bottled water is that you notice a bad taste.

As for the tap water that you store yourself in a bottle, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States recommend that you do not allow more than 6 months to drink it, since this It has not been subjected to the same procedure as the water that is sold in supermarkets and, therefore, it is not regulated.