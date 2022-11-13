Toyota is confirmed as Queen among the Hypercars at the end of the 2022 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, thanks to the double scored by the GR010 Hybrid at the 8h in Bahrain.

The passage of the scepter within the Japanese team took place, with Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López who achieved success in the last race of the year at the wheel of car # 7, preceding the teammates of the # 8, Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa, who had enough placement to be crowned as new Drivers’ Champions.

It was a season of the first times, as for Kobayashi in the unprecedented role of driver-team principal, as well as for Hirakawa, who took the place of Kazuki Nakajima in # 8 and ended up putting not only the World Championship on the bulletin board, but also the prestigious victory at the 24h of Le Mans on his debut in the series.

# 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid LMP1: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez Photo by: Toyota Racing

For Buemi and Hartley it is instead the third world crown of their career in the FIA ​​WEC, while Toyota wins for the second time in a row that of the new Hypercar Class, this time encountering some minor difficulties more than in the past.

On the other hand, it was clear that Alpine could only trip the Japanese by benefiting from a favorable Balance of Performance (which it did not always have), while the Glickenhaus has grown a lot, but not enough to fight for the title.

The only opponents of the GR010s were the same … GR010, because some technical boredom sometimes occurred and it must also be said that without any real and constant pressure from the opponents the situations were much more manageable, which will not get complicated. shortly in 2023 with the arrival of many other manufacturers.

# 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: Toyota Racing

“We got a double, Séb, Brendon and Ryo won the drivers ‘title and we won the constructors’ championship, so we hit all our goals for this race. I’m really satisfied. The team did a great job today and for all of us. the season, as well as the riders. I thank them for their support, as well as that of our colleagues in Japan and our collaborators who have helped us throughout the season, “said Kobayashi.

“This year we faced strong competition and finished with the best possible result. It is a good feeling to finish with a win; Mike and José had a great race and the crew did as well as they have all year. As for our car, we missed the drivers’ title, but # 8 really deserved it and I’m happy for them. All season the team and drivers have been working hard, with a great team spirit, so I hope everyone can enjoy this moment and celebrate the titles. “

# 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: Toyota Racing

With the title on the showcase, Buemi / Hartley / Hirakawa can now enjoy the well-deserved success, which came with some pain.

“It is fantastic to win the title this year. We have used all the opportunities and doing the double at Le Mans and in the World Championship is an extraordinary feeling. A special credit goes to Ryo, because he joined the team as a new member and won his first year. It’s not easy to get into a Hypercar and fight in the lead against such strong rivals, but he was an extraordinary teammate, “says the Swiss.

“Car # 7 has always been strong and it’s never easy to beat it, as it also proved in Bahrain. We wanted to win the race and take the title in style but, despite a good start, today we didn’t have enough. We enjoy this feeling. and then we look forward to next year, which will be really exciting “.

Hartley adds: “I am really happy to have completed the job and to have won both World Championships. I don’t think I have realized yet that we are Champions again, but I am sure I will make it soon. Thanks to all the members of the team for their fantastic support throughout the year, which allowed us to have a car capable of winning the title and Le Mans. “

“Today our goal was simply to beat Alpine and secure the title; we couldn’t afford to take risks just to win the race. # 7 had the right pace and deserved the lead, so congratulations to them. We were fierce throughout the year and the race was very close, even with Alpine keeping us awake. We worked hard for this title and it is a credit to the whole team. “

Hirakawa also smiles: “Today we got everything we wanted, so I’m very happy and I will enjoy this moment with the team, which really deserves it. It still doesn’t seem true to me, I need some time to get used to it! It was challenging to race a Hypercar for the first time in the WEC; everything was new to me. “

“I didn’t expect to win Le Mans and the World Championship in my first year, so I thank the team and my teammates for helping me settle in and get stronger throughout the season. I was very patient in the race today because I knew the championship situation and it was important not to take risks. My goal was to finish in a good position and I achieved it, so I’m happy. “

# 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid LMP1: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez, # 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid LMP1: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: Toyota Racing

On the other side of the box, he abdicates with a success in the Bahrain race which partially mitigates the disappointment of the unconfirmed title for Conway / Kobayashi / López.

“It is a great feeling to win the race and to be part of a double win for the team. Congratulations to Kamui, José and all the crew of the # 7 car, who did an extraordinary job, and also to the # 8 car for the championship won. ; he had a really consistent year and he fully deserves it. Our race went very well and it was a tight fight for most of the eight hours, “says Conway.

“# 8 kept us on our toes until Kamui created a good gap which made everything more comfortable. All the members of our car worked very well today, with a clean race, good pit stops. and the right strategy. It’s fantastic to win the constructors’ title again; thanks to everyone in Japan, Cologne and the people who made this possible. “

López comments: “Congratulations to the guys from # 8 who really deserve this championship after a very strong season; hats off. And congratulations to the whole team in Cologne and Japan, and to all the people and partners who work behind the scenes to help us. to be successful. It has been a year of intense competition, but we have achieved our goals and I am very happy. “

“I really enjoyed starting the race today, it’s fun to fight closely with all the other Hypercars. Mike and Kamui performed very well, which made it easier for me to come back towards the end. We have a great group and not. I could be more proud to be a part of it. It’s really a pleasure to experience moments like this. “

# 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez Photo by: Toyota Racing