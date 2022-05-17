the series of Person It has become one of the most acclaimed in recent years. However, not everyone can enjoy Atlus’ work, as this series has only been available on PlayStation, and occasionally on Nintendo consoles. Nevertheless, It seems that Xbox users will finally be able to enjoy these games in the future.

As it happens every year, Atlus has published a survey to get an idea of ​​the interests of the public. On this occasion, the Japanese company wants to know if people are interested in seeing Persona games on Xbox consoles. Let us remember that only two titles of this series, Person 4 Sand Y Persona 4 Ultimax Arenahave reached this platform.

Sure, the survey also talks about the Nintendo Switch. As always, this is not a guarantee that in the future we will see person 6 either Shin Megami Tensei VI on Xbox Series X|S, although it is not 100% impossible. Considering that later this year we will have an announcement related to the Persona series, perhaps Atlus is considering ports for different consoles of some of the classic games, or future installments. We just have to wait.

Let’s remember that the Persona series, outside of the spin-offs, is on PlayStation, while Shin Megami Tensei is usually associated with Nintendo. With this, do not forget that Soul Hackers 2, another branch of the Megami Tensei franchise will arrive on all consoles this year, and that includes Xbox. In related topics, here you can learn more about this title.

Editor’s Note:

considered that person 5 hit the market in 2016, it’s time for Atlus to present us with the next installment in the series. Although it is very certain that this title is a PS5 exclusive, the possibility of seeing more games from the company, whether Persona or not, on Xbox is not ruled out.

Via: VGC