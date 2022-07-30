Social networks are a fundamental part of the lives of many people in the world, but they are not always as good as they seem, the sample was a young woman who posted a video on TikTok complaining about her new job and was fired.

It is about ‘debiaisnath’, identified in the account as Nathali, who uploaded a video to the application of Chinese origin with the description: “in what cult did I fall”, while the images were accompanied by the phrase “I finally got a job, I hope to adapt and that everything goes well”.

In the clip, the young woman is seen in front of some men with her eyes covered and music in the background, while she limited herself to recording with her cell phone.

If you thought that was all, the real story began at that moment, well someone from employment saw the audiovisual material and they made the decision to fire him.

This is how he told it in another of his videos published on the TikTok account, where he said: “Does anyone know of a job? I didn’t think it would be so serious, but it was a good job, I liked the job, for walking stupid, calling him an influencer”.

Immediately afterwards, he asked the viewers who saw the other clips on the subject to deposit him as help for his new employment situation. In other publications, the young woman updated a little about her life by stating that she is interviewing for another job.