Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov answered the question about the timing of the NWO, assuring that all its goals will be fulfilled

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia, Sergei Lavrov, said that all the goals of the special operation in Ukraine would be fulfilled. This is how the minister answered the question about the timing of the SVO following the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CMFA) of the member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

“Plans for the restoration of new subjects are discussed daily. The goals of the SVO will be fulfilled,” the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.