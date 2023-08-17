During the Qatar 2022 World Cup, even though the The Mexican Futbol selection did not play a good role, the fans were happy seeing the football level that the player was going through from the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara.
Many imagined that their destination would be Europe. That once the World Cup is over, the Sacred Flock will receive any number of offers from the old continent… but no. He stayed six more months in the Mx League, he continued to shine with Chivas, he got to the final and although the Herd was not champion, the feeling was sweet.
At the end of the Clausura 2023 tournament, there was talk that Tigres had made a million-dollar offer for Alexis Vega, which Chivas did not accept, as they were convinced that now they could sell him to Europe… but it did not happen again.
Various injuries and loss of play caused the Guadalajara player to fall out of favor with the fans, to the extent that, despite everything and the fact that Chivas started the Apertura 2023 tournament undefeated, more than one is already asking for the departure of Alexis Vega.
In an interview for TUDN, the Sacred Flock player opened up completely and said that in recent months he even thought about retiring from football. This is due to injuries that have not left him alone, and that, in the words of specialists, he has already ended professional careers, such as Rafael Márquez Lugo’s.
“It was somewhat complicated because last tournament I experienced something similar, I didn’t know what was going to happen, if I needed something else, rest, but well later they do an X-ray, studies, it turns out that the cartilage was worn, not so much from the blow, but from my knee. It crossed my mind (that retirement could come early). Uta, another injury, another surgery! It’s complicated, but I’m strong. We know that these surgeries can shorten a player’s career, I’m calm , happy, I’m healthy and make the most of the time I have left.”
– Alexis Vega.
