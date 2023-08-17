Home page politics

After Putin’s resignation, the grain deal fell through. Now the US wants to enable the export of Ukrainian grain through an alternative route.

Kiev/Washington – When the grain deal negotiated by Turkey and the UN was signed with Ukraine and Russia in July 2022, this was considered a relief for the entire world and an important measure against a possible food crisis in the middle of the Ukraine war. But about a year later, the deal with the resignation of Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin fell through and the Black Sea is again unsafe for commercial cargo ships.

A US newspaper report Wall Street Journal (WSJ) According to the US, however, they want to ensure that grain from Ukraine still reaches the rest of the world. Ukraine had also suggested continuing the deal without Russia. According to the US newspaper’s report, citing informed sources and diplomats, the US is in talks with Turkey, Ukraine and the rest of the allies in the region to create an alternative grain export route.

Alternative after the end of the grain deal: USA are working on a route via the Danube

The Danube obviously plays an important role in this. According to the US plan, by October Ukraine should be able to export four million tons of grain a month across the Danube. According to this, the Ukrainian grain should first be distributed to Romanian ports and then further distributed from there. Although the Danube route would be more expensive and also slower than the previous export route, it would be a plausible alternative to the grain deal.

Because deliveries via the Black Sea would be associated with a great risk. After the deal collapsed, Russia has targeted Ukrainian grain ports dozens of times and also withdrawn safety guarantees for ships in the Black Sea. A Turkish merchant ship was recently boarded and searched by Russian soldiers in international waters, after warning shots were first fired from a Russian warship.

While the US is working on an alternative route, Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appears to be focused on persuading Russia to return to the grain deal. Anonymous Turkish sources have repeatedly told Russian media that they are in talks with both the West and Russia to continue the grain deal. This was also confirmed by US sources Wall Street Journal. Erdogan had repeatedly celebrated the signing of the deal as a great diplomatic success for Ankara.

Turkey is trying to get Russia to return to the grain deal: but US officials have doubts

However, US officials are not exactly optimistic about a Russian return. “The reality is that Russia has decided to attack the global food supply and until they feel they are done with their attacks it will be difficult to bring them back,” a US official told the newspaper Wall Street Journal.

Another issue is how to ensure ship safety amid the Russian threat. The USA could actually take tougher action here than it has so far. US officials told the newspaper that military options are also being considered to protect ships sailing to and from Ukrainian ports on the Danube. “We’ll look at everything,” said one official, looking at the options.

Washington appears to be basing the plan in part on an EU initiative to organize roads, rails and sea routes to transport Ukrainian grain. Since the beginning of the war, the EU has invested in a number of infrastructure projects. Both American and European officials agree, according to the report Wall Street Journal aware that the necessary logistics for transport via the Danube are largely lacking and still need to be expanded. “It’s not a solution, but instead a transitional alternative,” the newspaper quoted Erin Elizabeth McKee, a representative from USAID’s Europe and Eurasia Office as saying. (bb)