The organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported this Thursday that suspended its medical and humanitarian activities in Darién, the dangerous natural border between Colombia and Panama used daily by hundreds of migrants on their way to North America, by “order” of the Panamanian Government in the absence of a “current agreement”.

“Since Monday, March 4, the medical-humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) was forced to suspend all medical activities for the migrant population in the Darién by order of the Panamanian authorities, who allege that MSF currently does not have a current collaboration agreement with the Ministry of Health,” indicates a statement from the organization.

They allege that They have “tried in vain to obtain said renewal since October 2023”.

In the statement, MSF noted that they are “enormously concerned about the consequences that the suspension has on the migrant population,” since “on average, each month, medical teams provide physical and psychological health care to almost 5,000 people, with a special emphasis on survivors of sexual violence.

They indicated that “during 2023, 676 migrants received comprehensive medical care after suffering an act of this type on the migratory route; and in January 2024 alone, MSF registered 120 more cases” and “in February, the organization again denounced the increase in brutal attacks and sexual violence in the jungle.

Furthermore, they pointed out that “Given the evident health needs, which have increased exponentially in the last three years, MSF is confident of being able to resume medical care in Darien as soon as possible”since this “suspension also coincides with the expected increase in the number of migrants in Panama this week, after boat transportation resumed in Colombia after a couple of days of damming.”

The Darién is the jungle that separates Panama and Colombia, which is full of dangers: wild animals, the presence of armed groups and the tropical climate itself make the transit even harder for the hundreds of migrants who cross it daily on their way. on the way to the United States or Canada.

So far this year alone, more than 68,400 migrants have crossed the Darién, some 22,673 more than the same period last year.as recently reported by Panamanian authorities, who expect an increase of up to 20% in the number of people crossing the jungle.

The increase in migrants through the Darién on their way to the US or Canada in search of better living conditions has been progressive since 2021, reaching the record number of more than 520,000 in 2023, double that of the previous year.

Panama registers migrants upon arrival in indigenous populations at the exit of the jungle or in migratory reception centers (shelters) where they are given shelter and food, and then coordinate the departure by bus to Costa Rica, a trip that they must pay for themselves.

However, Panamanian authorities have toughened the discourse towards the transit of migrants through the jungle and insist that this is a “business” of organized crime, even stating that the gangs profited last year with 820 million dollars by imposing taxes. to cross the Darien.

