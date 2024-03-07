The youtuber Jake Paul and the former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson They will meet on July 20 in a ring set up at the AT&T Stadium in the American city of Arlington (Texas), which will be broadcast by Netflix.
Paul announced the fight through the defeats.
His retirement was interrupted in 2020 to star in an exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr, which ended in a draw. Jake Paul debuted in 2020 as a professional boxer after becoming famous as a digital content creator that allowed him to lead a community of millions of followers.
Born 27 years ago in Cleveland, Paul resides in Puerto Rico. He has nine fights won, six early, and one defeat, in February 2023 against Tommy Fury, brother of Tyson Furyworld heavyweight champion.
EFE
