Doctors Without Borders denounces the humanitarian impact of economic sanctions on Niger

Doctors without borders.
They were imposed on July 26.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) expressed its concern on Friday for the humanitarian consequences of the economic sanctions imposed on Niger after the coup d’état on July 26.
MSF regretted in a statement that these measures, established by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and aimed at putting pressure on the coup leaders to return to constitutional order, they have “a devastating effect on the already vulnerable population.”
“Our field staff have noted a worsening of child malnutrition and malaria in recent months, at the very moment when the health system is most requested”he warned.
He added that fuel shortages, difficulties in supplying essential products, especially medicines, and inflation make access to health care even more difficult for poor families.
(Read more: European support and UN demands for rich countries at the Africa Climate Summit).
“We want to alert you to the fact that it is ordinary Nigeriens and, in the first place, children, who pay the highest price for these sanctions,” he stressed.
MSF also warned that the economic sanctions imposed on Niger have ripple effects throughout the region, especially in northern Nigeria, where the organization carries out important nutritional programs.
EFE
